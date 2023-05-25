Jennifer A. Olson-Engelhardt, age 39, died on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at her home in Fall River. She was born on September 17, 1983 in Madison to Terry and Laurie (Nordin) Olson. Jennifer was married to David Engelhardt on July 5, 2014 in Burnett. She was employed at Walgreens for 15 years as a shift lead.
Jenny was a very hard worker, and was very dedicated to her family. She always put her family’s needs before her own, she loved her family immensely and was equally loved in return.
Jenny’s hobbies included spending time with her family and friends, she enjoyed walks with Dave and Kiley, watching basketball with Logan, shopping and lunch with mom. She enjoyed passing her time doing her diamond paintings and spoiling her kitties.
Jenny will be terribly missed by her children Logan and Kiley, her special niece and nephew Jessica and Tyler and the rest of her family, Dave, Mom, Dad, Joe, Ryan, Grandma and all her additional family and friends.
Survivors include her husband David; her two children Logan and Kiley; her parents all of Fall River; grandmother Doris Olson of FL; her brother Joe (Angela) Olson and their children Tyler and Jessica of Fall River; two step sons A.J. and Shane; one half brother Ryan Olson of MN; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents and paternal grandfather.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M., with visitation beginning at 1:30 P.M., on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at FALL RIVER UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, Fall River. Rev. Sang Wook Park will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Fall River Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share your online condolences with Jennifer’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.