Jennifer A. Olson-Engelhardt

Jennifer A. Olson-Engelhardt, age 39, died on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at her home in Fall River. She was born on September 17, 1983 in Madison to Terry and Laurie (Nordin) Olson. Jennifer was married to David Engelhardt on July 5, 2014 in Burnett. She was employed at Walgreens for 15 years as a shift lead.

Jenny was a very hard worker, and was very dedicated to her family. She always put her family’s needs before her own, she loved her family immensely and was equally loved in return.