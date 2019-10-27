Jenah Dawn Ulrich

Jenah (Cousineau) Ulrich, 42, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in Madison, WI, surrounded by family and loved ones, who will always know to look for her in that little space up and to the left.

Jenah was born September 2, 1977, in Green Bay, WI to Raymond and Barbara Cousineau. After graduating Green Bay Southwest High School, Jenah found her way to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications with a Theater Arts Emphasis. There, she met and fell in love with Matthew Ulrich. They married July 26, 2002, and built a life together in Madison, WI. After losing twin daughters, Katie & Chloe, they welcomed Lillian into their lives.

Jenah made friends wherever she went, in person or online. She was happiest making people smile, volunteering in her daughter's classroom, and knitting for herself and loved ones. Jenah's happy places were Disneyland, the Pali lookout and Kailua Beach near Honolulu, and finding the best mediocre Chinese food money could buy. She enjoyed attending live theater and always had a song that matched her activity or mood. She loved to support her friends and family in their performances, and found another family in the Madison Ballet, where she performed in The Nutcracker with Lilly for several years.

Jenah was preceded in death by her daughters, Katie and Chloe. She is survived by her husband Matthew and daughter Lillian; her parents, Raymond and Barbara Cousineau of Green Bay; brother Joe Cousineau, wife Deanna, and their children Ryan (Kaylie), Braden, and Mikayla of Woodbury, MN; brother Kevin Cousineau, his children Noah and Lydia, and their mother Jennifer Cousineau of De Pere, WI; parents-In-law Kenneth and Christine Ulrich of Franklin, WI; brother-in-law Andrew Ulrich, wife Beth and their children John and George of Brookfield, IL; many cousins, aunts and uncles. Jenah surrounded herself with close friends, including Sara, Patrick, Kevin, Nicole, Jill, Jacob, Brian, and Claire.

A visitation will be held Friday, November 1, from 4-8 p.m at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison WI. A celebration of life will be held in Jenah's honor on Saturday, November 2, at 10:00 a.m. at the Cress Center, with visitation from 9am until the time of service. Friends and family are strongly encouraged to dress in bright colors to match Jenah's vibrant personality. In lieu of flowers, Jenah wished for people to consider donations to the Madison Ballet at www.madisonballet.org/forjenah.

Jenah's family and friends would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at the UW Carbone Cancer Center; the nurses and staff throughout her stay at UW Hospital; and the staff at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care.

Please share your memories.