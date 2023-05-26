Jené Marlane Fitzpatrick, age 80, of Roscoe, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, May 18th, 2023, at UW University Hospital in Madison Wisconsin. She was born on March 24, 1943, in Parsons Kansas, the daughter of Mark and Nellie Hanna. She graduated from East Leyden High School located in Franklin Park, IL in 1961. She married her high school sweetheart Tom Fitzpatrick, Jr. in 1964. She was the greatest Mom in the world to her 3 children, whom she raised in Arlington Heights, IL. She was extremely kind, gentle, loving, and funny, with a quick dry wit, but tough as nails beneath her gentle exterior. She was an avid reader, loved shopping, and was meticulous in everything she did. Nothing was more important to her than her family.
She is survived by her children: Kerri Fitzpatrick (Shawn), Tom Fitzpatrick, III (France), Kelly Monson (Scott), her beloved grandchildren: Danielle (Max), Devin (Luke), Sara, Aly, Kaeleigh, Braden, and 3 grand dogs. She is preceded in death by the love of her life Tom Fitzpatrick, Jr.
A Celebration of Life open house and dinner will be held at: La Casa Grande Banquet Hall, 618 4th Street, Beloit, WI 53511 on Saturday, June 17th, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
608-249-8257
