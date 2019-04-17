LODI-Jeffrey P. Tracy, age 52, of Lodi, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

He was born on Sept. 28, 1966, in Milwaukee, the son of James and Elaine (Riemer) Tracy. After graduating from James Madison Memorial High School in 1984, Jeff earned his bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from UW-Madison. He was employed as a manager with YP Advertising. On May 28, 1994, he married Kristin Bruegmann in Boscobel.

Jeff was a current member of Dekorra Lutheran Church and a former Scout Master with the Lodi Boy Scouts for many years. He also served on the Lodi Town Board as Parks Commissioner and was President of the Harmony Grove Association for five years.

Jeff was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, hunting and cooking, but loved most the time he spent with his family. He had a great sense of humor which often entertained his family and friends.

Jeff will be remembered as a devoted, loving father.

In addition to his wife Kristin, survivors include his children, McKayla, Austin and Collin; his sisters, Cheryl Tracy, Deborah (Kevin Kochaver) Tracy and Kristen (Gary) Janzer; his brother, Michael (Vickie); his father and mother-in-law, Dale and Gayle Bruegmann; his brother-in-law, Scott (Trish ) Bruegmann; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Tyler; parents; and his sister-in-law, Julie Bruegmann.

A funeral service will be held at DEKORRA LUTHERAN CHURCH (Poynette), N3099 Smith Rd., Poynette, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, with the Rev. Ryan Rouse presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 South Main Street

608-592-3201