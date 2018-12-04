MADISON-Jeffrey Michael Zielke, age 75, died on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at UW-Hospital during his recovery following aortic aneurysm surgery.

He leaves his wife of 55 years, Marilyn (Smith) Zielke; his sons, Shawn Zielke (Companion, Rosie), Scott (Laurie) Zielke and Micah (Kim) Zielke; 11 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; brother, Bruce Zielke; sister, Pam (Zielke) Buskuskie; and many other family members and close friends.

He born and raised in Milwaukee, the son of Clarence Charles and Ruth Mae (Morrissey) Zielke. For most of his adult life and up until his passing he was a resident of Madison.

In his early years, Mr. Zielke spent his time playing baseball and swimming. He graduated from Menomonee Falls High School in 1962, where he met his wife, Marilyn Smith. They were married in 1963 and moved to North Carolina where he served in the U.S. Air Force. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force as a Military Policeman from 1963-1966.

After serving with the U.S. Air Force, Mr. Zielke began his professional career as a lithographer in Milwaukee. After 14 years in Milwaukee, he moved to the Madison area in 1982, to begin a long career at Madison Newspapers. He worked at Madison Newspapers for 26 years, eventually retiring in 2008. He was known for his strong work ethic and always enjoyed making people laugh.

Mr. Zielke had a passion for bowling, fishing and gardening. He spent much of his free time performing these activities and spending time with his family. His love for God and his family were always paramount.

A Celebration of Life will be held at NEW LIFE CHURCH, 7564 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, at noon on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, with a luncheon to follow at the church. Military Honors will take place at 12:45 p.m. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Dr.

(608) 221-5420