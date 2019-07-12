MARSHALL - Jeffrey Lee Knuteson, age 63, of Marshall, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at UW Hospital and Clinics.

He was born on July 19, 1955, in Madison, the son of Elmer and Shirley (Olson) Knuteson. Jeffrey graduated from La Follete High School in 1973. He married Janene Bennett on March 11, 1978, in Madison.



Jeffrey proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He ran a family business, Knuteson Communications, for over 20 years, and was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 356, VFP Post No. 7591 and the Deerfield Rod and Gun Club. Jeffrey was very involved in racing, which was a hobby he shared with his son. He enjoyed four-wheeling, pistol shooting, and spending time with his family and friends. Jeffrey had a special relationship with his dog, Ava. You could always find Ava and Jeffrey playing in the backyard or watching a movie together. The last moments they shared together were in the hospital.



Jeffrey is survived by his wife; son, Kevin Knuteson; sister, Natalie (Greg) Whitish; nephew, Brandon Whitish; niece, Shannon (Adam) Wagner; great-nephew, Parker Wagner; sisters-in-law, Judy (Marvin) Heiser, Joanne (Gary) McKinley and Jane (Deane) Hanna; brother-in-law, John (Gwen) Bennet; and loving dog, Ava. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Donald (Dorothy) Bennett; and brother-in-law, James Bennett.



A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday July 17, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



