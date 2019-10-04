Jeffrey John Strand, age 56 of Hollandale died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison after battling heart disease.

He was born on July 13, 1963 to John "Jack" Gilbert and Juanita (Anderson) Strand. Jeff grew up in Hollandale, attended the Hollandale and Pecatonica grade schools, and the Pecatonica High School, graduating in 1982. He worked as a cook in Hollandale, and then began his career at Woodman's Grocery Store in Madison. He worked there for almost 30 years, working his way up from the bottom. He just retired this last August.

Jeff loved fishing, antique clock collecting, driving his side-by-side ATV, playing cards and dice, and going to flea markets, garage sales and antique stores hunting for his antique clocks and silver coins.

Jeff is survived by his brother, Joe Strand, whom he lived with in Hollandale, an uncle Paul Hughes of Waunakee; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, David Springer.

A visitation for Jeff Strand will be held on Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at Blanchard Hall, 204 South Main Street in Blanchardville. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Blanchard Hall in Blanchardville. Fr. Paul Eruva will officiate. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Hollandale.

Saether Funeral Service of Blanchardville is assisting the family.

