Jeffrey Allen Feldbruegge

Jeffrey Allen "Jeff" Feldbruegge, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born on May 26, 1961 in Port Washington to Audrey Feldbruegge and the late Robert Feldbruegge.

Jeff married Debra Sue Burkey on April 25, 1992 and were together for 25 years until their divorce in 2017. Although no longer married, Deb and Jeff remained special and close friends.

Jeff was employed with Future Foam for more than 30 years in his early career and recently at Baehr Incorporated. Jeff's interests included cars, boating, and travel. He loved taking care of his dogs. Jeff was an avid Badgers and Packers fan. He loved making people smile and could talk to anyone. If you didn't know Jeff when you showed up on vacation, you would surely know and love him before you left.

Jeff is survived by his best friend, Deb; his mother, Audrey; his four brothers, Vic (Debbie), Robert Jr., David and Gerald; and many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; and two sisters, Mary and Geraldine Feldbruegge.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave, Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery on a later date. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, and at the church from 9 a.m. until time of Mass on Tuesday.