STOUGHTON-Jeffery Dean Jones, age 63, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on Nov. 16, 1954, in Ferndale, Mich., the son of Ira and Doris Jones. Jeffery graduated from Stoughton High School. He enjoyed fishing and playing pool.

Jeffery is survived by many nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Sandy and Tammy Jones; special friend, Brenda Klade; and several other friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers, David, Ron, Jerry and Rudy. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.