Jeannette Kathryn Zahn

Jeannette Kathryn Zahn, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023. She was born on April 14, 1936, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Benjamin Block and Regina (Kostowicz) Zastrow.

Jeannette graduated from South Division High School in Milwaukee, in 1954. She was united in marriage to Donald Zahn on June 2, 1956. She worked for many years doing data entry for the U.S Geological Survey.