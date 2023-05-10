Jeannette Kathryn Zahn, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023. She was born on April 14, 1936, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Benjamin Block and Regina (Kostowicz) Zastrow.
Jeannette graduated from South Division High School in Milwaukee, in 1954. She was united in marriage to Donald Zahn on June 2, 1956. She worked for many years doing data entry for the U.S Geological Survey.
Jeannette enjoyed crocheting, putting together puzzles and solving crossword puzzles. She loved bumming around with her grandkids and taking occasional trips to the casino.
Jeannette is survived by her daughters, Laura (Dan) Czerwonka, Jennifer (James) Serafin and Julie Young; grandsons, Nick (Courtney) Zahn, Daniel (Lea) Czerwonka, Brandon Czerwonka and Benjamin (Gracie) Kraus; granddaughters, Kaitlyn (Josh) Wanta and Sarah (Adam) Mangold; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Liam Wanta, Aria Kraus, and Mack Mangold. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Regina; husband, Donald; granddaughter, Kara Jean Czerwonka; brother, Richard Zastrow; and sister, Arlene O'Donnell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. JOSEPH CHURCH, 1905 W. Beltline Highway, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, with Father Dave Carrano presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.
Memorials may be gifted to the family, c/o Gunderson Funeral Home, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, WI 53711. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Fitchburg
Funeral & Cremation Care
2950 Chapel Valley Road
(608) 442-5002
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.