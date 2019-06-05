FITCHBURG,Wis./CLEVELAND, Ohio-Jeanne G. Deiotte, age 85, of Fitchburg, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Meriter Hospital.

She was born on Nov. 2, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of John and Michalina (Tokarski) Stanek.

Jeanne graduated from St. John Cantius, in the Tremont neighborhood of Cleveland. She married the love of her life, James T. Deiotte, in 1955. In 1982, at the young age of 47, Jeanne lost her beloved husband. She began working at Earnest Machine Products in 1983 and worked for the next 24 years.

Jeanne was a loving mother to her three children and proud grandmother to nine grandkids who she supported in everything they did. She was a sports enthusiast, and especially enjoyed cheering on Cleveland sport teams and the Badgers.

Jeanne is survived by her children, Kathy (Bill) Conn, Nancy (Tom) Cantwell, and James (Deborah) Deiotte; eight grandchildren, James Jr., Christopher, Michael and Danielle Deiotte, Megan and Rebecca Conn, Thomas Leland and James Brandon Cantwell; sister, Alice Krawczonek; and brother Jerome Stanek. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandchild, David Deiotte; and sisters, Lillian Gates and Marie Noll and brother Edward Stanek.

A Celebration of Jeanne's life will be held at a later date. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Brook Park, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to The Meriter Foundation. Jim, Nancy and Kathy would like to thank Meriter Hospital, Dr. Elizabeth Trinity, Gina Giazzoni, Nicole and their team for taking extraordinary care of Mom. They allowed her to do it her way.

