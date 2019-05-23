OREGON/FITCHBURG-Jeanne E. Caine, age 85, of Fitchburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on Sept. 4, 1933, in Madison, the daughter of Raphael and Florence (Killerlain) Martin. Her father passed away at a young age and she was very thankful for her mother and grandparents who created a loving environment for her childhood.

Jeanne graduated from Edgewood High School in 1951 and attended the UW Whitewater. She was united in marriage to Thomas Caine onOct. 3, 1953, and together they farmed and raised their family in rural Fitchburg. Jeanne worked beside Tom at Caine's Saddle Shop.

In earlier years, Tom and Jeanne were active with the Lakeview Larks 4-H Club and the Fitchburg Fireflies 4-H Club. They were also longtime members of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church in Oregon.

Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Kathye Dunn; son, Patrick Caine; grandchildren, Steve Dunn, Amy (Dustin) Johanning and Mark (Kayla) Caine and great-grandson, Maverick Michael Caine. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas; son, Michael Caine; sister, Joan (Stan) Gefke; and two brothers-in-law, Jack Caine and Larry (Gloria) Caine.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 North Main Street, Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Oregon. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to Holy Mother Consolation Catholic Church and Agrace HospiceCare.

