OREGON-Jeanne Ann (Ochalla) Barger passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Born on Jan. 22, 1937, Jeanne was the oldest daughter of Regina (Warzeka) and Charlie Ochalla. Jeanne and her sister, Judy, were raised in the Madison/Fitchburg area. She graduated from Edgewood High School in 1955; earning a scholarship her freshman year and then working at Bowman Dairy in payroll and accounting to pay for her tuition for the remaining three years of high school. It was there, at the dairy, that Jeanne met John A. Barger. They were married at Holy Redeemer Church in Madison on June 16, 1956.

Staying at home for 22 years, Jeanne devoted her time to raising her eight children. She joined the Oregon School District as a cook in 1997 and later advanced to be the food service manager for five of the Oregon schools until she retired in 2006.

Since their marriage, Jeanne and John were devoted parishioners and choir members of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church (HMC) in Oregon. After her retirement, Jeanne joined the volunteer team of women faithfully providing food for receptions after funerals at the church.

Jeanne and John made their lifelong home on their farm in Oregon, Wis., where she raised eight children, David (Janice), Theresa (Al) Bentley, Linda (Ray) Sislo, Allen (Cathy), Jane (Gary) Troz, JoAnn (Dave) Bowen, Kathleen (Roy) Golz, and John (Karen) Barger.

In her lifetime, Jeanne enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, picking strawberries, canning her harvest, sewing clothing for her herself and her children, crocheting, painting ceramics, and playing cards at holiday gatherings. She enjoyed family fun and provided delicious campfire desserts during the family’s annual camping trips. Jeanne especially loved baking, cooking, and candy making. She inherited this culinary passion from her mother, who ran the kitchen at Bowman Dairy, and her mother-in-law, who ran the kitchen at HMC school. She delighted in sharing her cooking with others. She accompanied the Oregon 6th graders as the cook for the Wyalusing State Park trip for decades. Jeanne prided herself on preparing food entrees for most of her children’s wedding receptions. She had a way of turning every event into a special and memorable occasion.

Jeanne is survived by her husband, John of 63 years; her eight children; her grandchildren, Janelle Heller, Jessica Barger, Dianna Stace, Ben Barger, Andy Thoe, Erin Bowen, Sam Troz, Amy Bowen, Lee Troz, Joe Bowen, Miranda Golz and Jayden Golz; five great-grandchildren, with a 6th due in November; and her sister, Judy (Bud) Mick. Jeanne also leaves behind many additional family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main Street, Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Prior to burial at Storytown Cemetery, a luncheon will be held at the church. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions will be donated to the ALS Foundation and other charities in Jeanne’s honor.

