MADISON - Jeanne A. Phillips, age 67, of Madison, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019.

She was born on March 9, 1952, in Madison, the daughter of Clarence and LaVonne Frey.

Jeanne graduated from Wisconsin Heights High School, Black Earth, in 1970. She married James Phillips on August 28, 2010 at Olbrich Gardens.

Jeanne worked for the State of Wisconsin for 38 years, having worked her way up the ranks to Director of Workforce Development. She was a Master Gardener and volunteered at Olbrich Gardens.

Jeanne was also a Big Sister for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Jeanne was a generous, loving and brave woman: a beloved wife, a devoted daughter, an adventurous sister, a supportive friend, and a “bonus mom” to Melissa, Allie and Jenn. She also loved travel, reading, and spending time with her grand dogs.

Jeanne is survived by her husband, Jim; mother, LaVonne Frey; her step-daughters, Jennifer (Tim Hopkins) Phillips and Allie (Zach) Miskie; brothers, Thomas (Linda) Frey, Terrill (Mary) Frey, Trent Frey, and Timothy Frey; sister, Judith (Mark Reese) Frey; her niece, Melissa Frey, and her best friend of 50 years, Susan Podell. She was preceded in death by her father.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019; followed by a Celebration of Life at OLBRICH BOTANICAL GARDENS, 330 Atwood Ave., Madison from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Monday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America or Olbrich Botanical Gardens.