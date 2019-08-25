Jeanette S. Schultz, age 71, died on Thursday Aug 22, 2019 at Divine Savior Rehabilitation and Nursing in Lodi, WI.

Jeanette was born on Sept. 4, 1947 in North Dakota to Ole and Alice (Nelson) Rispa. She married Dennis Schultz on July 17, 1965 and they had one son, Keith, who passed away on Jan. 3rd, 2019. The couple also had two sons who passed away at birth. She worked as CNA for many years and as a Social Worker.

A Memorial service will be held on Friday Aug 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee, WI Rev Joel Brandt will preside. A Reception and gathering will follow the service at Rex's Innkeeper in Waunakee.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, WI