Our dear wife and mother, Jeanette L. Nohns, passed away Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa, surrounded by family.

She was born in 1940 the daughter of the late Mary and Elmer Hoffman. On October 23, 1959 she married Hubert H. Nohns, who survives, at Lutheran Church of Peace.

After graduating from Platteville High School in 1958, Jeanette moved to Chicago and worked for Chicago Title and Trust as a secretary. She also worked at Land’s End in Dodgeville, UW Platteville Glenview Commons as a food service supervisor for 24 years and managed her family’s Brown Swiss herd for 40 years. Most of all, Jeanette loved playing cards and games with her family and friends. She prepared delicious, hearty meals and never missed sending a birthday card wish. Her love of gardening and canning, as well as our memories of her smile and laughter, will be sadly missed.

Jeanette is survived by her loving, devoted husband, Hubert and children; Dennis (Laurie) Nohns, Connie Nohns, Steven Nohns, Michael (Juli) Nohns. Grandchildren; Andrew (Ashley) Nohns, Allyson (Erik) Marks, David (Alissa) Holloway, Joseph (Carla) Holloway, Jacob (Alexis) Holloway, Mark Daniel Holloway, Matthew Peter Holloway, Philip Holloway, Jonathan Nohns, Zachary (Michelle) Nohns, Luke Nohns, Vanessa (fiancé Dalton Cremeens) Nohns, Dalton Nohns, Brooke Nohns, Drake Nohns. Great Grandchildren Gabriel and Violet Nohns, Evelyn Marks, Brock, Brigham, Brenner and Brody Holloway, James Holloway, Reagan Nohns. Siblings; Paul (Donna) Hoffman, Richard Hoffman, Brenda Hoffman, George (Kathy) Hoffman; sister-in-law Marion Hoffman.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents and brothers; Raymond Hoffman, John Hoffman and Arthur Hoffman.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Lutheran Church of Peace, 1345 North Water Street, Platteville, Wisconsin with Pastor Jeff Pedersen officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may visit with family on Sunday, September 30 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the Melby Funeral Home, 1245 North Water Street, Platteville, Wisconsin, or one hour before services at Lutheran Church of Peace.

Memorials may be made to the Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville.

Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.