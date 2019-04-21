Jeanette Krumheuer, age 95, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Waunakee Manor after a short illness. She was born on Dec. 23, 1923, in Whitewater, Wis., the daughter of Henry and Caroline (Schoellkopf) Ludtke. On June 29, 1946, she married Alden Krumheuer in Whitewater. They moved to Marinette, Wis., where they spent their entire married life. After Alden died, Jeanette moved to Madison in 2006.

She was a dedicated teacher in the Marinette public school district for 20 years. She enjoyed traveling, playing golf, gardening, and bridge, but she loved spending time with her family most of all. Jeanette was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and Women’s Club in Marinette, Peace Lutheran Church in Waunakee, and the Elks Lodge in Marinette and Madison.

Jeanette is survived by her daughters, Claudia Klapatch, Windsor, Wis., Wendy Danchuk, Mazomaine, Wis. and Paula (Robert) McCarthy, Grafton, Mass.; grandchildren, Andrew (Kelli) Klapatch, Myles Klapatch (Tere Savage), Nicholas McCarthy and Sara McCarthy; and great-granddaughters, Mae and Lucy Klapatch.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alden; son-in-law, George Danchuk; sister, Vera Gillett; and brother, Vern Ludtke.

A Memorial Service will be held at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 701 S. Century Ave., Waunakee, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, with Rev. Doug Locken presiding. Visitation will be held at church from 1 p.m. until the start of the service on Tuesday. Burial will be held at Glenwood Memorial Gardens, Marinette, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to your local food bank, Second Harvest Food Bank or the Salvation Army.

