Jeanette Emma Schwarz, age 92, went peacefully into the presence of her Lord on Sept. 5, 2018 at All Saint’s Assisted Living in Madison.

She was born Aug. 24, 1926 in Waunakee to the late Francis and Mary (Dorn) Gilles.

Following high school she attended the Madison Vocational and Adult School’s nursing program and then worked as a LPN in the Madison area.

Jeanette was united in marriage at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waunakee on June 19, 1958 to Louis M. Schwarz. Jeanette loved praying in the St. Aloysius Adoration Chapel, gardening, baking, making pancakes for her grandchildren, going on family vacations, canning and cleaning hickory nuts. She was a Den Mother for her children’s Cub Scout group, she was a fan of both the Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers. Jeanette was a selfless caregiver for many family members. She also taught Religious Education at St. Aloysius Catholic Church where she was a member and part of the Alter Sodality. She was such a hard worker making many of us wonder when she found time to sleep. Jeanette had a deep belief in the Catholic faith with St. Theresa being her go-to saint for help and requests, receiving many roses in response.

Jeanette is survived by her children, Ronald (Laura Moberly) Schwarz of Madison, Mary (Gerald) Bauer of Waunakee, Ann (Douglas) Breunig of Sauk City, Stephen (Sharon) Schwarz of Merritt Island, FL., Geralyn (Walter) Blaser of Cocoa Beach, FL., Mark (Linde) Schwarz of Waunakee; grandchildren, Jason Bauer, Jennifer (Tyler) Skibba, Kyle (Danielle) Breunig, Kasey Breunig, Joseph Kennedy, Alexa and Morgan Blaser, Ryann, Paul and Tyler Schwarz; 6 great grandchildren, Blake, Jaxton and Kinley Skibba, Colton, Aubree and Haylee Breunig; a brother, Robert (Mabel) Gilles. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 8 siblings, Fr. Eugene Gilles, Sr. Frances Paul, Margaret Conway, Wilfred, Alfred and Martin Gilles, Clara Boland and Frances Rysewyk.

In appreciation for her wonderful care; Jeanette’s family would ask that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to All Saint’s Assisted Living, 519 Commerce Dr, Madison.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am on Sept. 10, 2018 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 115 Madison St., Sauk City. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A Rosary will be prayed at 2:45 pm on Sept. 9, 2018 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A visitation will follow from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm and continue the morning of the service from 10:30 am until 11:15 am at the Funeral Home.

The world is going to miss you very much; your sassy, spunky attitude was so engaging and wonderful to be a part of.