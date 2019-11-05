Jean Theresa Fogerty (Murphy), age 94, of Madison, WI, formerly of Herrin, IL, passed away peacefully on November 3rd, 2019, surrounded by her husband Joseph and loving family.

She was born in Boston, MA, on October 22, 1925, to Daniel J. Murphy and Clara S. Murphy (Whalen). Her parents and brother (Richard) preceded her in death.

Jean and Joe were married on October 12, 1955, at St. Ann's Church in Dorchester, MA. They moved to St. Louis, MO and then to Herrin, IL, where they raised their seven children. After Joe retired, Jean and he visited many places, including Rome and the Vatican; the highlight of which included a papal audience with Pope St. John Paul II, as well as Israel, Russia, Okinawa, and Germany. Jean was adventurous and fun. She once rode a camel in Israel and on another occasion toured New Orleans on the back of her son-in-law's motorcycle.

Jean was a devoted wife and mother, who always put her family before herself. She had a tender way with children and could calm the fussiest of babies in her loving arms. She excelled in large, low-budget meals, her famous mint chocolate chip cookies, chaotic Christmas reunions, and following the goings and comings of her ever-expanding family. Jean loved crocheting, sewing, and fixing virtually anything mechanical, a skill she honed on countless broken bicycles.

Jean's soft-spoken, quiet demeanor masked insights and an inner strength that came from adversity. Her kindness and strength touched all who knew her. Our hearts are broken. She will be deeply missed.

Jean is survived by Joe; daughter, Fran Mosher (Deane); daughter, Rita Dean (Geoffrey); son, David (Sharon); son, Stephen; son, James; son, Phillip; daughter Theresa Goeb (Todd); nine grandchildren, Meghan Yount (Bret); Hillary Jacobson (Josh); Leanne Apter (Adriel); Justine McGill (Michael); Candace Goeb; John Goeb; Christopher Fogerty; Andy Fogerty (Amanda); Bryan Fogerty; and nine great-grandchildren, Ryker Yount, Conlan Yount, Tyson Yount, Kellum Yount, Addison Jacobson, Hunter Jacobson, Tessa Apter, Julian Apter, and Evelyn McGill; nephew, Vincent; niece, Dorothy; great-niece, Carolyn; and great-nephew, Christian.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Dr., Madison on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Bart Timmerman presiding.

A visitation will be held at church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul food pantry.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful and caring staff at St. Mary's Care Center.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road

(608) 238-3434