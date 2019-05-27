Jean (Solberg) Swenson, age 83 of rural Barneveld died on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Upland Hills Hospital in Dodgeville.

She was born on March 12, 1936 in Sturgis, South Dakota to Ludwig Benhart & Lena Louise (Gensler) Solberg. She lived in Haydraw, South Dakota with her family on a ranch until when she was 8 at the start of World War II they moved to Shullsburg, and then to a farm near Hollandale, Wisconsin.

Jean loved helping her father on the farm. She went to the Long Valley rural school near Hollandale and then graduated from the Hollandale High School in 1954. She was married to Maynard Juel Swenson in the Blanchardville Lutheran Church parsonage. Jean farmed with Maynard all their married life.

She was a member of the Perry Lutheran Church in Daleyville where she was a member of the Clay Hill circle. Her family enjoyed her wonderful cooking and sewing. Her meals were wonderful. She loved horses and went horseback riding much of her life. She also liked Jeep rides with her father when she was learning how to drive.

Jean is survived by her husband, Maynard Swenson of rural Barneveld; one son, Mark Swenson of Barneveld; two daughters, Sonja Swenson of rural Hollandale, and Kristine Swenson of rural Barneveld; two sisters, Fern King of Dodgeville, and Jeanette (Mickey) Darrow of Raleigh, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Scarlet and Jon. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, John W Solberg and Roy Solberg; and 2 sisters, Delores Quinn and Violet Brown.

A visitation for Jean will be held Thursday morning, May 30, 2019 from 9:00 until 11:00 AM at the Perry Lutheran Church in Daleyville. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Rev. Kelli Fisher will officiate. Burial will be in the Long Valley Cemetery in rural Hollandale. Saether Funeral Service in Blanchardville is assisting the family. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralservice.com.