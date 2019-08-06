Jean Shirley Kaizer

Jean Shirley Breen Kaizer, age 90, of Bismarck, ND and Madison, Wisconsin, passed away on July 31, 2019 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital.

She was born on March 2, 1929 in Bismarck, ND to Lyland and Harold Breen. She married Edward Kaizer on April 2, 1951. Jean graduated from Bismarck Senior High School in 1947 and St. Alexius School of Nursing in 1950. She was a dedicated pediatric nurse and nurse manager at St. Alexius Hospital for over 3 decades. Jean finished her career at Missouri Slope Nursing Home. She was very proud to be a nurse and to have all three daughters follow in her footsteps.



Jean loved swimming at the "Y", traveling with friends and family, and playing games, especially Rummikub! Jean was an avid quilter. Always one to try new things, she went kayaking, boogie boarding and hiking into her seventies, to the amazement and delight of her grandchildren. After moving to Wisconsin in 2006, she loved watching the Packers and marveled at the abundance of trees!



Jean is survived by her twin daughters, Gwenn (Scott) Elliot and Gayle (Eddie) Cohen, daughter Lynne (Rod) Sears and twin sons, Kenen (Gretchen) Kaizer and Kevan Kaizer. Grandchildren Sara, Laura, Brent, Andrea, Abby, Bailey, Carly, Eddie and Molly and great grandchildren Reagan, Hailey, Brandon, Ali, and Addyson Jean. She is further survived by sisters Rosalie (Buck) Strauss and Harolyn (Joe) Hureta and sister-in-law Marilyn (Bill) Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and twin brothers Donald and Ronald Breen and Carol Yontz.



A visitation will be held at the Cress Funeral Home, 6021 University Ave, Madison on Friday, August 9th from 6:00 to 7:30 pm for family and friends in Madison. A graveside service at will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery on September 21, 2019 at 10:00 am in Bismarck, ND where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. A reception will be held at the Bismarck Elks Lodge, 900 South Washington Street following the service.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a children's charity of your choice. Please share a memory.



Jean will always be remembered for the smile on her face and her keen sense of humor.



