Jean Margaret Hilliard

Jean Margaret (Wagner) Hilliard, formerly of Wisconsin Dells, currently of Ormond Beach, FL. After a brief illness, we have lost an amazing woman who impacted many lives forever. Jean was born in Grand Marsh, WI to Edna Mae (nea Morgan) and Stanley Wagner. She was raised in a loving, hardworking farm family with five children: Mary (Vearn Golz), Robert (Maggie), Harvey (Beverly), and Alice (Chuck Parr).

A Graveside Service for Harold and Jean will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. A luncheon will be held at the VFW Post #6003 in Oxford, WI, beginning at 1:00 p.m.

