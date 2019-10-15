Jean L. Venturini

MADISON-Jean Lorraine Venturini, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Oct.12, 2019, at Brookdale Madison West.

She was born on Aug. 23, 1926, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Frank and Emma Hoering.

She married Evo Venturini on June 7, 1947 in Chicago, Ill.

Jean and her sister, Barbara left high school in 1942 to help support their family as dancers in clubs in Chicago with headliners such as the Mills Brothers and Perry Como. Jean was a beautiful young woman, and one night she caught the eye of a handsome soldier who arranged to meet her after the show. She waited for the soldier to return from service in World War II and married him on June 7, 1947.

Jean loved her role as homemaker for her husband, Evo and children. She especially enjoyed having family around during the holidays and she would spend hours cooking and decorating to create a classic "home for the holidays" experience. Evo had a large garden and during the summer he and Jean partnered to prep and freeze fresh vegetables for their family to enjoy all year long. Jean spent most of her life in Chicago and its near north suburbs, which led to her avid following of the Cubs. Unfortunately, her awareness of current events was failing in 2016 as the Cubs won the World Series. Jean was warm and welcoming and had a knack for making people comfortable.

Jean is survived by three children, Tom (Kathy) Venturini, Jim (Michelle) Venturini and Connie Venturini; four grandchildren, Nathan Venturini, Amanda (Ben) Wonders, Michael (Alle) Venturini and Grace Venturini; great-grandchild, Skyler Wonders; and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Barbara Wilson; and son-in-law, Tim Lawrence.

A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd., Madison, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family of Jean to be designated at a later date.

