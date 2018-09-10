Madison- Jean Johnson, age 61, passed away on Thursday, September 6th 2018, following a long illness.

Jean was born on May 11, 1957 in Madison to George Christofferson and Florence (Christofferson) Renz. She graduated from Madison West H.S. in 1975 and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in education from U.W. Madison. Jean married David Johnson in 1980 and they were together until his passing in 2013. Jean worked in the banking industry for over 30 years. She loved to read and loved her family. She was very loving to all people who encompassed her life as well as those who just only crossed her path.

Jean is survived by her mother, Florence; her sister, Diane (David) Kaufman; and her goddaughter, Samantha Fiscus, one of many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David; her father, George; and her grandparents, including Grandma Cieminski, whom she loved dearly.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday September 14th, 2018 at Good Shepard Catholic Parish at the St. James Church, 1128 St. James Court, Madison, with Msgr. Thomas Baxter officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the service begins. Entombment will follow immediately at the Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

