Jean Helene Jones

Jean H. Jones, age 92, of Woodbury, Minnesota passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023 in Regions Hospital, St. Paul. Prior to Woodbury, Jean spent the first 84 years of her life in Wisconsin.

Jean was born on August 17, 1930, to Clarence and Wilhelmina (Lolwing) Hartung in Cuba City, Wisconsin. She lived most of her young life in Platteville, Wisconsin, graduating from Platteville High School in 1948. In 1952, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in English and Education from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Following college, she taught school in Mauston where she met Jerry Jones. They were married on July 2, 1955, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville.