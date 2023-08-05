Jean Helene Jones

Jean H. Jones, age 92, of Woodbury, Minnesota passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023 in Regions Hospital, St. Paul. Prior to Woodbury, Jean spent the first 84 years of her life in Wisconsin.
Jean was born on August 17, 1930, to Clarence and Wilhelmina (Lolwing) Hartung in Cuba City, Wisconsin. She lived most of her young life in Platteville, Wisconsin, graduating from Platteville High School in 1948. In 1952, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in English and Education from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Following college, she taught school in Mauston where she met Jerry Jones. They were married on July 2, 1955, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville.
Jean and Jerry moved to Milwaukee in 1956 where Jean taught school before starting a family. From 1956 to 1972, they remained in the Milwaukee area, living in Brookfield, Hales Corners and Greendale, raising their two young children. In 1972, the family moved to Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin when Jerry accepted the position as Superintendent of Sauk Prairie Public Schools. Jean worked as a bookkeeper for the village of Sauk City and as a substitute teacher for the Sauk Prairie public schools. In 1987, Jean and Jerry retired and moved to Madison where they had many additional years of enjoyment with family and friends. While in Madison, Jean organized the couples bridge group for St. Peter’s Catholic Church and was an avid fan of UW Madison basketball. Jean cherished the many lasting friendships made during their years in the Milwaukee area, Sauk Prairie, and Madison. Following Jerry’s death, she moved to Woodbury, Minnesota, near her son John and his family in 2014.
Throughout the years, Jean especially enjoyed playing card games including Bridge, 500, Euchre and Sheepshead. She and Jerry belonged to several card clubs. Bridge was their favorite game, learned from Jean’s parents.
Jean was very proud of her education and work as a teacher and her love and compassion for children was evident throughout her life. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren, reading books, playing card games, attending their school sports and music events, and conversing with them. She planned many summer vacations that took her family across all of the continental United States. The focus of her life was her family and Catholic faith. Jean was also known for her baking of Christmas Cookies, which were anticipated by and shared with family and friends and numbered as many as 14 varieties each year.
Jean’s family is blessed to have such a kind and caring mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was known for her positive and empathetic nature, and for providing all kinds of help and care for others. She is survived by her two children, Jackie (Tom) Jedynak of Manhattan Beach, California and John (Diane) Jones of Woodbury, Minnesota and her four beloved grandchildren, Daniel and Michael Jedynak, Michael and Lauren Jones. She is also survived by her sister Doris Grotkin, sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilhelmina and Clarence; brothers, Paul and Glenn Hartung; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Court Grotkin, Jane Jones Herriot Johns and Janice Jones Hartford.
Jean’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the patient and caring staff at Saint Therese of Woodbury Memory Care Community where she resided since 2017 and to the medical staff at Regions Hospital who provided her exceptional care in her final days. Heartfelt gratitude is also expressed to friends and family who reached out to Jean these past years as she battled dementia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Ave, Madison, with Fr. Bill Nolan presiding. A visitation will be held on Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial will follow the mass at St Mary of the Lake Cemetery in Westport. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or a similar organization working towards a cure for this heartbreaking disease.