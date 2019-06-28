Joy Lucille Thompson "Caaxsephiugeiga" - age 50, of Madison, WI began her eternal journey on Wednesday, June 27, 2019 surrounded by her dear family at Agrace Hospice after courageous and stoic efforts to beat breast cancer that was discovered in May of 2019.

Joy was born in Madison, WI on September 3, 1968 to Wilma Thompson and Willie Miller.

Joy was a servant at heart and always was helping others. She worked as a CNA for years at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI. Here she learned how to advocate and care for others to a professional level. Joy loved all her patients and enjoyed helping and caring for them every day.

Joy was an enrolled member of the Ho-Chunk Nation tribe in Wisconsin. She worked as a Community Outreach Specialist and General Manager for the Ho-Chunk Department of Administration for over a decade. After this in 2015, Joy worked as the Ho-Chunk General Council Advocate, representing over 7,000 tribal members and hosting the annual meeting of the General Council. Joy served and represented her people with pride, tenacity, and respect to her dying breath. Joy would drive thousands of miles every month to represent the people of the Ho-Chunk Nation never once complaining about her job.

Joy's natural love and caring heart was also ever present at home. Joy gave birth to her first daughter Chelsea in 1992. Joy adopted her niece Minomah in 2008 and loved and raised her as her own child.

In May of 2014 Joy married the love of her life Brian Bonanno and had her dream wedding. Joy enjoyed over 5 years of love with her husband. Joy also opened her home to Phillip and Johniah, two Ho-Chunk Nation children that she loved and raised as her own children. Joy was an amazing human being, with a heart of gold who touched everyone who was blessed to have known her. She will be truly and deeply missed.

Joy loved and enjoyed life. She cherished every moment with her family and friends. Joy loved visiting her favorite casinos and playing her lucky slots, or dabbing a six-on whenever she could get to the bingo hall. Joy loved thrifting, visiting garage sales, and shopping at St. Vinnie's and Goodwill to find special gems she could show off to her family. Joy was shameless in sharing the low prices she paid for her favorite items. On her other side, Joy enjoyed finer items including purses and jewelry. She loved shopping as much as she loved hitting a spin button on a slot machine.

Joy's diagnosis of cancer really challenged her and her family to love more. Joy never let cancer define her or her personality or humor. Occasionally, she would use her cancer diagnosis to try to get a discount at the restaurant or get free popcorn at the movie theater, never once forgetting to laugh.

Joy is survived by her husband and best friend Brian Bonanno, daughters Chelsea Rae Thompson and Minomah Whiteeagle. Joy is also survived by her siblings Saresa (Ron) Ryckman, Shaleen (Ernest) Eubanks, Derrick (Bre Stanley) Miller, Lora McMillian, Tracey Miller, Ann Miller, Kenny (Deann) Evans, Glen (Cynthia) Kohleim. She is also survived by her father Willie (Pauline) Miller, nephews and nieces Kaleb, Josh, Ronnie Jo, Jaxon Ryckman; Jaylen, Shaleia, Kylen, and Aiyana Eubanks, and special sister/friend/cousin Tamara Scoles and extended family that was near and dear to her heart Tony Crow, Chris Crow, Jamie (Justin) Hancock, Kristen Hernandez, Katie Yonke, Tiffany Brunner, Eliza Decorah, Harmon, Benjamin, James, Kathryn, Jacob and Noah Krause. Mother and father-in-law Carolyn and Tony Bonanno, who loved, cherished and accepted Joy and her children as their own, Samuel (Iris) Bonanno, Lisa (Scott Wellington) Bonanno, Tony (Dani Sutter) Bonanno, Jill (Brian) Adams. Joy is survived by many other relatives and friends that were close to her.

Joy was preceded in death by her beloved mother and best friend in life Wilma Thompson, her uncle Preston Thompson Jr., brother Steve Miller, twin nieces Spring & Brooke Ryckman.

Joy's family would like to thank Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) in Zion, IL for their thoughtful care and prompt attention they gave her during her treatments. She quite literally felt like a queen at times under their care.

Visitation will take place Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4-7 pm and Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Cress Funeral Home, 5801 US-51, McFarland, WI 53558. Joy's celebration of life will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at noon. Interment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona, WI.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to be given to her daughters.

