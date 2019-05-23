MIDDLETON – Jean Ellen Roamer, age 77, finally beat Alzheimer’s on Sunday, May 19, 2019, surrounded by her family and loving caregivers at Brookdale Senior Living in Middleton, Wis.

Born August 17, 1941, in Milwaukee, to Emmanuel Charles “Nick” and Jean Elinor Roamer, “Jeannie” grew up and did most of her early adventuring in Mercer, Wis., at Roamer’s Roost, the family’s lake cottage resort. She graduated twice from UW-Madison, with a Home Economics degree in 1963 and a Master’s degree in Social Work in 1991, and was a family educator before retirement.

Jean will be remembered for her silliness and deep passion for nature, especially wildflowers and frogs, and some of her grandchildren knew her only as “Grandma Frog.” She was spontaneous, fun-loving and a prankster, like her mother, and was “un-embarrass-able,” donning whatever costume in public or private that she thought might bring joy to others. J

ean is survived by her brother, Charles (Mary Lou) Roamer; sister, Ruth (Glenn) Leverson; children, Dan (Beth) Meyer, Jenny (John) Swain and Dawn Coler; grandchildren, David, Jason, Lauren, Carlos, Jeremy (Lindsey), Evan, Ryan, T.J., Randy, Riley and Maliya; and great-grandchildren, Molly, Jack, Charlie and Max.

A private memorial service is being planned for this summer.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org/donate.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Avenue

(608) 831-6761