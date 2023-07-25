MONTICELLO, Wis. -- Jean Ellen (Miller) Blum, age 89, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at her home. She was born and raised in Janesville, Wi. Jean had a difficult start in life; she was born during the Depression and lost her mother at an early age. Her early memories included stories of drinking tea with her Irish immigrant granny and being cared for by her aunts, uncles and her older brother during those challenging years. Jean met her one true love in October 1952 when a young man, Dennis Blum, moved in across the hall of the boarding house where she lived after her high school graduation. Even though she was warned not to let a date take her down any gravel roads, Jean was soon visiting New Glarus with Dennis and driving on those country roads.
On January 4, 1953 the couple married and began farming with Dennis’s parents on the homestead. Jean was soon doing all things related to farming even though she had always been a “city” girl. Side-by-side the couple grew the farm operation and it continues today as a working dairy farm run by their son, John, and his family. Jean could always be counted on to help in the field or in the barn and was also able to feed and care for everyone. She celebrated her 21st birthday by feeding a large and hungry threshing crew! Jean joined the neighbor ladies for homemaker meetings; learning recipes and eventually how to drive a car. Card parties with neighbors and friends were fun times for the Blums. Jean liked to bake and nearly every day there would be new treats for Dennis and the kids. Love through baking continued as Jean would always give you a few cookies if you stopped by or pull out some apple muffins from the freezer to take home so you would have something later. Besides showing love with baked goods, Jean would always send a card if it was your birthday, anniversary, found out you were feeling under the weather or if she just wanted to send one.
Jean is survived by her loving family. Her five children: Nancy Duerst, Kathy (Roumaine) Holland, Connie Langfoss, Karen (Kendal) Wenger and John (Angie) Blum, 16 grandchildren with many spouses and significant others, 7 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ken and Harriet Blum, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jean is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, son-in-law Steven Langfoss, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Elroy and Darlene Duerst. Lastly, her best friend and husband, Dennis; who has been greatly missed the last 15 years since his passing.
Mom, you have met up with Dad and will soon be traveling those dirt covered country roads once again. All our love to you both.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI with Pat Pluss officiating.
A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the memorial service from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home in New Glarus.
In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions, the family suggests that donations be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center or SSM Health Monroe Hospice Home.