SUN PRAIRIE--Jean E. Jesse passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the age of 92 years.



She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Elmer; children Mary (Joe) Hovel, Patricia Jesse, and Jim Jesse; grandchildren Mary Jo (Jack) Hedenberg, Rachel Hovel and Mark Hovel; great-grandchildren Elizabeth and Michael Hedenberg; and sister Dolores East. Jean is preceded in death by her parents and sister Dorothy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with Msgr. Donn Heiar presiding.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the church only.

Jean will be brought to her place of rest at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens immediately following mass.

The family would like to express its thanks to the Sun Prairie Health Care Center for the exceptional care and kindness to Jean and her family during their stay.

Memorials are appreciated to the Wisconsin Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance, 3330 University Ave, #300, Madison, WI 53705.





