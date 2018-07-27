JANESVILLE/MCFARLAND/MONONA- Jean Dent, age 91, of Janesville, formerly of McFarland and Monona, passed away on Friday, July 20, 2018 at Cedar Crest Retirement Community.

She was born in Chicago, Ill., on July 24, 1926, to James and Edith (West) Dingle. She was married to Robert Dent for over 66 years until his death in 2013.

Jean had a variety of interests, including gardening. She was a master gardener, and always felt at home in her garden where you would be hard pressed to find a weed!

Jean and Bob loved to travel and enjoyed numerous trips abroad. She loved animals, bird watching, and classical music, and was an avid reader. Jean had a keen eye for antiques and enjoyed working at Bethel Parish Shop and estate sales. She was a former member and past president of the Blooming Grove Historical Society. Jean was also a past co-chairwoman of a Questers chapter and active in the Dean House in Monona, the Madison Symphony Chorus, and Olbrich Botanical Gardens. She was a life-long member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church where she sang in the choir, was on the altar guild and several search committees. She was a great cook and loved to have family home for meals.

Jean is survived by her five children, John R. (Patricia) Dent of Foxboro Mass., Katherine E. (Vaughn) Papanicholas of Batavia Ill., James H. (Marsha) Dent of Chapin S.C., Margery J. Dent of Rochester Minn., and Barbara J. (Phillip) Meyers of Edgerton; brother, James G. (Carol) Dingle of Crystal Lake, Ill.; grandchildren, Rebecca (Jennifer Bone) Dent, Ethan Dent, Stephen Dent, Anna (Derek) Hilmer, Alexandra (Tyler) Beckman, Thomas (Katie) Dent, Joseph Meyers, Catherine Papanicholas, and Jennifer Dent; great-grandchildren, Amir, Francesca, Dylan, Valerie, Louisa and Lucas.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Ted May presiding. A luncheon will follow the service. A private burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park after the luncheon. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church or Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice of Janesville and Cedar Crest for taking such wonderful care of Jean!

