OREGON-Jean (Coughlin) Kiley was born on Nov. 24, 1922, in Detroit, Mich. Born an angel.

Her loving parents, Catherine and Frank, with rural Pennsylvania/Irish roots, raised future professor Mary, registered nurse Jean and engineer Bud.

Jean met remarkably wonderful Thomas Kiley while earning her RN degree and became Jean Kiley in 1944. They were one for 65 years, familying in Detroit suburbs of Ferndale, then Farmington, then Canton. First-born Kathryn and fifth-born Kristen sparkled among eight sons: Tom Jr, Michael, Mark, John, Brian, Dennis, Bob and Keith over the next thirteen years.

23 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren followed over the course of time.

Jean's empty-nest work life was a natural fit consisting of ten highly satisfying years caring for premature newborns at University of Michigan Hospital. As retirees, Jean and Tom thoroughly enjoyed the oceanside beauty of Naples, Fla. before living out their final years in Wisconsin.

Clearly Jean's most prized personna throughout her adult life was that of mom, a role she embraced beyond measure. She carried herself so as to exemplify core life lessons:

Judge not, disparage not.

Care equally about all.

Love as Jesus loved.

Carve out your own path and own it.

Jean, everything done, died at Agrace HospiceCare on Sunday, June 16, 2019, longing to recouple in spirit with Thomas, himself nine years removed from this world.

Funeral services took place on June 20, 2019. Died an angel...forever true to her nature, forever an Angel of God.

