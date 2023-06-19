Jean A. Wieland

The evening of June 17, 2023, Jean Ann Wieland, age 77, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away at St Clare Meadows, in Baraboo, WI.  Jean was called home to finally be with her Lord and Savior, which she had desired for years.  Jean was born in Lancaster, WI to Logan and Delphia (Cliff) Ransom on January 29, 1946. Jean’s school days all took place in Lancaster and on October 19, 1963 she married Raymond Harry Wieland.  They were married for 59 years and were were only four months away from their 60th wedding anniversary.  Together they had four children: Christopher Raymond, Heidi Lynn, Kathleen Marie and Melissa Anne.  In 1978 Jean decided she wanted her children raised in a rural country setting so her and our dad moved the family from Mazomanie to a farmette outside of Denzer, WI, making Sauk Prairie their home.  She was a homemaker and took pride in her vast plant collection, making floral arrangements, writing poetry, loving on the variety of cats throughout her life and in reading her Bible.  Jean was so proud of the poetry book she had written entitled, “God and God’s Creation”; though it never gained her notoriety, she was proud of it.  Her faith and love of her Heavenly Father and Savior were very strong and highly important to her, as well as the day she chose to be baptized.  In her heart, Jean was always 17.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents: Logan and Delphia; sisters: Eva Riley (and her husband Arnie and first husband Richard Golbrecht), Joyce Behling (and her husband Kenny), Doris Seim (and her husband Jack), Diane Mousseau (and her husband Joe), Ruth Buck (and her husband Dan); brothers: Ivan Ransom, Logan Ransom Jr., Keith Ransom; brother-in-law: Berlyn Cathman; son-in-law: Bryan Brice; nephews: Warren Ransom, Christopher Mousseau.

