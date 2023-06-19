Jean A. Wieland

The evening of June 17, 2023, Jean Ann Wieland, age 77, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away at St Clare Meadows, in Baraboo, WI. Jean was called home to finally be with her Lord and Savior, which she had desired for years. Jean was born in Lancaster, WI to Logan and Delphia (Cliff) Ransom on January 29, 1946. Jean’s school days all took place in Lancaster and on October 19, 1963 she married Raymond Harry Wieland. They were married for 59 years and were were only four months away from their 60th wedding anniversary. Together they had four children: Christopher Raymond, Heidi Lynn, Kathleen Marie and Melissa Anne. In 1978 Jean decided she wanted her children raised in a rural country setting so her and our dad moved the family from Mazomanie to a farmette outside of Denzer, WI, making Sauk Prairie their home. She was a homemaker and took pride in her vast plant collection, making floral arrangements, writing poetry, loving on the variety of cats throughout her life and in reading her Bible. Jean was so proud of the poetry book she had written entitled, “God and God’s Creation”; though it never gained her notoriety, she was proud of it. Her faith and love of her Heavenly Father and Savior were very strong and highly important to her, as well as the day she chose to be baptized. In her heart, Jean was always 17.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents: Logan and Delphia; sisters: Eva Riley (and her husband Arnie and first husband Richard Golbrecht), Joyce Behling (and her husband Kenny), Doris Seim (and her husband Jack), Diane Mousseau (and her husband Joe), Ruth Buck (and her husband Dan); brothers: Ivan Ransom, Logan Ransom Jr., Keith Ransom; brother-in-law: Berlyn Cathman; son-in-law: Bryan Brice; nephews: Warren Ransom, Christopher Mousseau.
Jean was also preceded in death by the unexpected and devastating loss of of her first born, the one she prayed for over five years, her beloved and one and only son, Christopher Raymond Wieland. We believe her broken heart could not bear this life anymore without her son on this earth and that she could not bear to live through his first birthday (June 25) without him here on this earth. A sudden heart attack is believed to be the cause of Jean’s passing, but her husband and three daughters believe she passed away because of a broken heart.
Jean is survived by her loving husband Raymond; three daughters: Heidi Wieland-Brice, Kathleen (Kelly) Knowles, Melissa (John) Burch; seven grandchildren: Kaitlyn (Chris) Bohl, Jacob Wieland, Grace (Jacob) Radtke, Sarah Knowles, Dylan Bruyere, Daniel Bruyere, Christina Wieland Bruyere; beloved great grandson; Mathew Bohl, future great granddaughter: Karissa Bohl; two brothers: Lavern (Margie) Ransom, Douglas (Jean) Ransom; sister-in-law: Darlene Cathman; many nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City, WI. A visitation will be held from 11:00 am until the time of the service on Wednesday. Burial will follow in the Zion Cemetery.
In our hearts we know our mother is finally at peace and we are overjoyed for that; yet her husband, daughters and grandchildren will truly miss her until we meet again in The Great Kingdom of Heaven.
Our family would like to thank St Clare Meadows, in Baraboo, WI, for the care they provided our mother these past years up until her unexpected passing. She spoke highly of the staff and we are appreciative of their patience, friendliness and love given to our mother.