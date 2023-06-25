Jayne Nichols Pietsch

Jayne Nichols Pietsch, age 100, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Columbus Health and Rehabilitation in Columbus, WI.

After being blessed with many children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, years of working for the Madison local plumbing union, supporting her husband's business (Pietsch Landscape in McFarland, WI) surviving two bouts with Covid (which she weathered like a champion), Jayne Nichols Pietsch left us to reunite with her daughter Janet and husband of more than 75 years – Lysle Pietsch, Sr.