Jayne Nichols Pietsch, age 100, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Columbus Health and Rehabilitation in Columbus, WI.
After being blessed with many children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, years of working for the Madison local plumbing union, supporting her husband's business (Pietsch Landscape in McFarland, WI) surviving two bouts with Covid (which she weathered like a champion), Jayne Nichols Pietsch left us to reunite with her daughter Janet and husband of more than 75 years – Lysle Pietsch, Sr.
Jayne was a woman of style and grace. Every morning, even at 100 years young, Jayne did her makeup and dressed for the day.. Usually in her favorite color purple. She loved watching the birds outside her window. If asked, she could tell you what kind of bird and most likely knew the sound of that particular bird's chirp. Jayne also loved to travel and was constantly learning about the world, religion and life. For years she played bridge with a group of friends. To stay strong and fit she was also a regular at yoga and water aerobics. She was amazing.
Jayne was born on August 23, 1922, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of John Francis Nichols, Sr. and Mary Florence Littlefield Nichols Kelley.
Survivors include her sister Carole Nichols and her children Lysle Pietsch, Jr (Annette), Priscilla Reuter, Keith Pietsch (Cricket), Bruce Pietsch and Craig Pietsch (Jeanne), fourteen grandchildren and multiple great grandchildren.
Jayne was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jack, daughter Janet and her husband Lysle Pietsch, Sr.
A visitation will take place from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, WI. A luncheon will follow at Ryan Funeral Home. A private family burial will follow the service.