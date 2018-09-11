MIDDLETON-Jayne M. Kath, age 62, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 25, 1956, in Madison, the daughter of Gerald and Alice (Theis) Pulvermacher. She married Dennis Kath on Jan. 5, 2006, in Madison.

Jayne loved her family most of all, especially her grandkids. She enjoyed camping, with her favorite place being Smokey Hollow campground. Jayne loved M&M's and had a great collection of figurines and toys. She was a selfless mother who devoted everything to her children and grandchildren. She found joy when others had joy.

Jayne is survived by her parents; husband, Dennis; children, Erik (Andrea) Jones, Janelle (Christopher) Ruhland and Ehren (Sara) Maly; brother, Leon Pulvermacher; 3 grandchildren with one on the way; and beloved dog, Brady. She was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Pulvermacher.

Funeral Services will be private. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made atwww.gundersonfh.com.



