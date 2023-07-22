Jay Michael Borroughs passed away on July 10th, 2023. Jay was born February 21, 1947, in Waukesha, WI. Jay is the son of Jay W. Borroughs, and Lillian V. (Smith) Hekkers. Jay went to school at St. Joseph’s and Waukesha South High School and pursued his B.S and M.S. degrees in education at UW Platteville. Jay played football in both high school and college and was a member of the Lambda Sigma Pi fraternity at UWP.
While attending Platteville Jay met his future bride of 51 years, Jane Gardner. The two were married in 1970 and moved to Madison, eventually settling in Verona. Jay began his teaching career working briefly with at risk youth (Ethan Allen School for Boys), Cuba City High School (2 years), and finally the Verona School District, where he retired from teaching after 36 years. Jay was awarded the honor of status in “Who’s Who in American Education” 3 times throughout his career.
During his tenure at VAHS, Jay taught many history courses, AP classes, chaperoned trips around the world with the band, and coached several successful boys’ and girls’ basketball teams. Mr. B. was known for his toilet seat bathroom pass, his presence in the hallways, and underneath his hard exterior – those who knew him recognized his huge heart and caring spirit. Jay enjoyed watching his children Kate play volleyball and basketball and Scott play basketball. Jay also traveled the US and out of the country to watch Scott play in basketball games and tournaments, and ultimately win a NCAA basketball championship. Jay was very proud of his children, their accomplishments, and their families.
After retiring Jay and his bride traveled the world, seeing many U.S. National Parks, Ireland, Scotland, Germany, Italy, Greece, Australia, Alaska, and many other countries across the globe. Jay had the gift of gab, and would easily strike up conversations with strangers, meeting many people and making friends worldwide as he traveled. More than anything, Jay’s favorite place to travel was with Jane to Door County.
Jay’s love of reading kept him entertained for hours, and his ROMEOS book club was a source of companionship and enjoyment for him with good discussion and even better friends. Jay also enjoyed watching “no-brainers” with close friends and family, and playing competitive games of Cribbage, Hearts, and Oh Hell.
Jay spent much time with his grandchildren who quickly became some of his favorite people. Jay traveled countless hours to watch his grandchildren excel in athletic, artistic, and musical endeavors and was one of their biggest fans. Jay could often be heard bragging about the grandkids and their achievements and would go on at length about their bright futures.
Jay is preceded in death by his father Jay, mother Lillian, stepfather Kenneth Hekkers, in-laws William and Jane (Liddle) Gardner, and wife Jane. Jay is survived by his brother Steve (Deb) Borroughs, daughter Kate (grandson, Alex Drye), son Scott (Rose, grandchildren Drake, Savannah, Cora, Haddon, Cheyenne, and Liam), and many nieces and nephews.
Thank you to Dr. Aric Hall, Dr. Thomas Hahn, and Dr. David Hennessy for the outstanding care that you all provided Jay at Carbone and UW Hospital and Clinics, and thanks to all other medical professionals that made Jay as comfortable as possible during his fight with multiple myeloma and cancer related care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 27th at St. Andrew Catholic Church; 301 N. Main St. Verona, with Monsignor Kevin Holmes presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. to the time of Mass on Thursday at the church. Reception to follow immediately after.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to UW Carbone Cancer Center. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
