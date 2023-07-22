Jay Michael Borroughs

Jay Michael Borroughs passed away on July 10th, 2023. Jay was born February 21, 1947, in Waukesha, WI. Jay is the son of Jay W. Borroughs, and Lillian V. (Smith) Hekkers. Jay went to school at St. Joseph’s and Waukesha South High School and pursued his B.S and M.S. degrees in education at UW Platteville. Jay played football in both high school and college and was a member of the Lambda Sigma Pi fraternity at UWP.

While attending Platteville Jay met his future bride of 51 years, Jane Gardner. The two were married in 1970 and moved to Madison, eventually settling in Verona. Jay began his teaching career working briefly with at risk youth (Ethan Allen School for Boys), Cuba City High School (2 years), and finally the Verona School District, where he retired from teaching after 36 years. Jay was awarded the honor of status in “Who’s Who in American Education” 3 times throughout his career.