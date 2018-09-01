Jay J. Young

Jay Joseph Young, 67, of Cross Plains died Sunday, August 26, 2018 alongside his mother, Florence Poole, as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident.

He was born on May 9, 1951, the son of Charles and Florence (Okey) Young. Jay graduated from Madison West High School and later studied at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Jay was very involved in the performing arts including work that took him around the world with the Martha Graham Dance Company, and around the country with the Coconut Grove Playhouse, New York City Opera, the Historic Wisconsin Union Theater, the Madison Theater Guild, the Chateau Louise in Naperville, and the Muni Theater in St. Louis. Jay was the owner of Burke Scenic Studios, producing scenery for Madison Savoyards, Spoleto Opera Festival, Central City Opera and ETC Corporate Headquarters.

Jay had many other varied interests including a passion in his younger years for trains, motorcycles and motorcycle racing. He also designed his own prairie style home and was involved in forestry and prairie restoration.

Jay is survived by his son, David, his half-sister Gretchen Roltgen and her family, his former wife Catherine Young, as well as extended family members and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father.

A memorial gathering will be held for Jay and Florence at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Additionally, a celebration will be held in honor of Jay's life at the Bartell Theater, 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, on Friday, September 7, 2018 beginning at 6:00 p.m.