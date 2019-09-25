Jason N. Stoffels, age 44, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his own home Sept. 25, 2019.

He was born Jan. 22, 1975. Jason attended Sauk Prairie Schools, graduating in 1994. He worked for the University of Wisconsin Madison for over 20 years in the maintenance dept.

Jason looked forward to traveling with family, fishing and hunting, riding atv, spending time with his son Nathaniel and his buddy Mike.

He is survived by his son, Nathaniel; parents, Otto "Butch" and Jackie Stoffels. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Jason was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Sept. 28, 2019 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A prayer service will be held by Fr. Miguel Galvez at 11:00 am. Interment will be held in the St. Aloysius Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Jason's name to the American Cancer Assoc.

