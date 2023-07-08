Jason Jose Diaz

Jason Jose Diaz, age 48, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 27, 1974 to Jose and Michelle (Olson) Diaz in Madison, WI. Jason married Megan Randecker on February 20, 2020 in the Wisconsin State Capital.

Jason graduated High School in 1993 from Monona Grove and then was enlisted into the United States Army from January 18, 1994 to December 20, 2003. After the Army Jason when onto school and received his EMT certificate in 2004 and Fire Fighting certificate in 2006 and graduated from Edgewood College in 2010 with his nursing degree.