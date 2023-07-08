Jason Jose Diaz, age 48, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 27, 1974 to Jose and Michelle (Olson) Diaz in Madison, WI. Jason married Megan Randecker on February 20, 2020 in the Wisconsin State Capital.
Jason graduated High School in 1993 from Monona Grove and then was enlisted into the United States Army from January 18, 1994 to December 20, 2003. After the Army Jason when onto school and received his EMT certificate in 2004 and Fire Fighting certificate in 2006 and graduated from Edgewood College in 2010 with his nursing degree.
In Jason’s free time he enjoyed golfing, playing softball, watching the Cubs and Packers. He also loved dearly Sophie the family dog, who was one of his biggest comforts.
Jason is survived by his wife; daughters, Alexa, Bella Diaz; parents, Jose and Michelle Diaz; brother, Jesse (Jennie) Diaz; niece and nephews, Ada, Cruz, and Hayes Diaz; grandfather, Robert Olson; mother and father-in-law, Richard and Laura Randecker; sister-in-laws, Valerie (Kurtis) Heidenreich, Raelynn (Tate Ramaker) Randecker, Melissa (Andy) Ginter, Emily (Ken Watkins) and their kids Ava, Claudia Heidenreich, Blake Duncan, Maycee, Mitchell Ginter, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Shirley Olson, Maurilio and Delores Diaz.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Ryan Funeral Home 220 S. Enterprise Drive, Verona, WI. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the Funeral Home and then again on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Internment and Military Honors will take place after the service at Verona Cemetery.
Family would like to thank the staff of 7B and 3B at the VA Hospital and the staff at St. Croix hospice for all their wonderful care.