Jason Drake Sharp

Jason Sharp, age 24 of Baraboo, Wisconsin died Thursday, August 30, 2018 at the University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held Sunday, September 2, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin.

Jason was born November 27, 1993 in Baraboo, Wisconsin the son of Cory Sharp and Tracy Alan. Jason had graduated from Reedsburg High School and he enjoyed music and playing video games for a hobby.

Jason is survived by his father, Cory Sharp of Dallas, Texas; mother, Tracy Alan of Baraboo; a brother, Jesse Sharp of Lake Delton and a sister, Cheyanne Sharp of Ft. Wayne, Indiana.