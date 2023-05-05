Jason Benigni, age 43, passed away on April 30, 2023, at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. He was diagnosed in July of 2019 with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. He fought an impossible fight for as long as his body and mind would allow.
Jason was born on March 17, 1980, in Sauk Prairie, WI to Richard and Mary Sue Benigni.
He grew up in Fitchburg. He found his love of hockey around 10 years old and played for a few years. He went on to coach youth and high school hockey in Verona.
Jason met his wife, Brooke Zickert at a hockey rink when they were in middle school. They found each other again in high school, then married in 2005 in Madison where they made their home. In October of 2019, they welcomed their son, Elijah.
Jason always preferred to work for himself. He owned and co-owned multiple companies. He was quite the entrepreneur. He found his career when he became a real estate appraiser. He had offices in Wisconsin, Tennessee and in Florida.
Although Jason’s work was important to him, his passion was taking care of the people he knew and those he had just met. He was the person that everyone could talk to and count on. He loved traveling, boating, fishing and playing hockey with family and friends. He found his spiritual home at a friend’s church in Nashville. He left coaching to start a family, though it was always his dream to return.
He is survived by his wife, Brooke and son, Elijah, his parents, Richard and Mary Sue (Bertrand) Benigni, brother, Adam and wife Christen (Cooper) Benigni, (son Archer and daughter Blair), and sister, Jennifer Wilcher. Also, his mother-in-law Holly (Porter) and Dewey Peer, father-in-law Layton Zickert, and their children, Amanda (Zickert) and Isaac Hanson (their children Alayna and Drew), Rhod and Tania (Belongie) Zickert their children, Rylee, Izabellah and Collin).
Jason was an exuberant and energetic human being. A true force of nature. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend to all. He will live on in our hearts and in our memories.
Jason will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Garden Bluff Cemetery.
A celebration of life will follow at a later date.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.