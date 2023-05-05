Jason Benigni

Jason Benigni, age 43, passed away on April 30, 2023, at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. He was diagnosed in July of 2019 with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. He fought an impossible fight for as long as his body and mind would allow.

Jason was born on March 17, 1980, in Sauk Prairie, WI to Richard and Mary Sue Benigni. 