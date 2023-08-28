Jarvis S. Eastlick

Jarvis Scott Eastlick, 47, of Lancaster, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, August 26, 2023 from injuries sustained from a UTV accident. Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 7:00 PM, Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Jarvis Eastlick Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Jarvis was born on April 26, 1976 in Platteville, Wisconsin, son of Mark and Deanna (Retallick) Eastlick. Jarvis graduated from Platteville High School class of 1994. Jarvis was united in marriage to Carrie Tanner on September 5, 2009 in Dubuque, Iowa. Jarvis worked in concrete construction, owning and operating Eastlick Concrete. He enjoyed working along side his father and Paul Carns. Jarvis loved the outdoors anyway possible, hunting, ice fishing, junking, going on car cruises and shows, and UTV rides. As a young man he raced stock cars for 14 years.
Jarvis is survived by his wife, Carrie; daughter, Ava Leibfried; mom, Deanna (John) Wagner; sister, Heather (Tyler Hochberger) Eastlick; father and mother-in-law, Kevin and Lynne Tanner; sisters and brothers-in-law, Becky (Josh) Pratt and Holly (Tony) Ritchie; step siblings, Brandie (Craig Boone) Wagner, Brenda (Lan) Kleinow and Jay (Jaci) Wagner; Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Mark on May 27, 2022, grandparents, Ralph and Ruby Eastlick and Walter and Bonnie Retallick.
