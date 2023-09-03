Jared T.F. Alery

Jared Thomas Fredrick Alery of Issaquah, WA unexpectedly died on Wednesday, August 30th, 2023. He was 29 years of age.

Jared was born on October 2nd, 1993 in Stevens Point, WI, the son of David and Lisa Alery. He was raised in Stevens Point and attended Pacelli Catholic Schools from K – 12. Upon graduation, he focused his passion at WyoTech in Laramie, WY and earned his Associates Degree in Advanced Diesel and Business Management.