Jared T.F. Alery

Jared Thomas Fredrick Alery of Issaquah, WA unexpectedly died on Wednesday, August 30th, 2023. He was 29 years of age.
Jared was born on October 2nd, 1993 in Stevens Point, WI, the son of David and Lisa Alery. He was raised in Stevens Point and attended Pacelli Catholic Schools from K – 12. Upon graduation, he focused his passion at WyoTech in Laramie, WY and earned his Associates Degree in Advanced Diesel and Business Management.
Graduating at the top of his class with highest honors and perfect attendance, he moved to Issaquah, WA and began his career with NC Machinery. He started as a Diesel Technician in the Rental Equipment arena, but quickly outgrew that role and transitioned up to Heavy Equipment. His ultimate goal was to dive into the Marine Division, which he achieved and excelled at these past five years. The Marine Division took him on adventures around the world to Tahiti, Hawaii, Alaska, Gulf Shores. Work included the Department of Defense, the Navy and Army, tug boats operators and many private vessels. He was an expert in his field and highly respected and regarded amongst his co-workers and clientele.
Throughout his life, Jared was an avid adventurer and go-getter. He achieved the highest award in Boy Scouts of America, the Eagle Scout, with Troop 298. Anything with wheels, dirt bike, motorcycle, ATV, Jeep or a diesel engine was his calling. After a long day riding around in the sand dunes of Eastern WA with friends, he could be found enjoying a campfire with a cold New Glarus Spotted Cow and a bag of WI cheese curds.
Survivors include his parents, David and Lisa Alery (Sun Prairie, WI) and sister, Sydney Alery (Newport Beach, CA).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 16th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m at Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary Catholic Parish, 229 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until time of service at the church. Father William Vernon will preside. Burial Services to follow, with a luncheon will be provided in the Circle. Jared’s Life Celebration will continue at The Round Table – Bar Area, 1611 N. Bristol St, Sun Prairie from 2:30 to 5:30.
In Lieu of flowers, the Jared TF Alery Vocations Trust was established to provide scholarships in Vocational Trades. Donations can be sent to: 1410 Broadway Dr. Sun Prairie, WI 53590-8914
