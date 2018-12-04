Janis M. Browning, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Nov. 29, 2018 in Madison, Wis.

She was born on June 8, 1930 in Evanston, Illinois, the Daughter of G. Gaillard Colvin and Lelah (Howald) Colvin. She married John R. Browning on November 9, 1950 in Omaha, Nebraska.



Janis is survived by her husband John R "Jack" Browning; her sister Jane (Colvin) Otopaul; her brother Charles Colvin; and 7 of her 8 Children: Barrett (Hildy), Kevin (Kathy), Michael (Jeanne), Timothy, Christopher (Jennifer), Angela (Jeff) Parks and Benjamin. Melissa predeceased her mother in 2010 as the result of a tragic motor scooter accident.



Jan doted on her grandchildren: Andrew (Barrett and Hildy), Keith and Kenneth (Kevin and Kathy), Scott and Katy (Mike and Jeannie) and Grace (Christopher and Jennifer). In addition, she was blessed with great-grandchildren to love and cherish: Ryan Browning, Kayden and Kooper Groesbeck (Keith and Brandi); Ruby Kathleen (Kenneth and Meggin) and Wyatt (Katie and Matt).



Jan and Jack were married for 68 years. It was a love affair for the ages. They raised a large active family, travelled together and celebrated love and life for the entire time.



Jan was an accomplished craftswoman and textile artist. She for many years sewed her own clothes, quilted, knitted, crocheted and was active in community craft groups and served as a deacon for Westminster Presbyterian Church.



Most of her considerable energy was devoted to her husband and her family. Jan was renowned for her love and empathy for everyone she met. She gave freely of her boundless energy and love to those around her and it was reciprocated in return. Jan had many friends and was surrounded by people who loved her all her life.



Thanks Mom, for all you did for us and all you taught us. It was a world that was rich in love, tradition and beauty. You have found the peace now among those you love who have gone before that you so richly deserve. You will always be with us.



Please remember to say "Hi" to the Duke. Nobody ever loved him or us more than you.



Services are pending.



The family asks that gifts and memorials be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg WI.



