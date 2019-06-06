Janine Marie Finke of Madison passed into Heaven on Friday, March 1, 2019, after losing her

battle with cancer.

Janine was born in 1947 to the late Frederick J. Mick and Ruth Wheeler Mick. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1965 and married her high school sweetheart, Dale Finke, in 1967. They lived in the Madison area and had 2 sons. She worked at WPS for a time and then with the Madison School District until she retired.

She was very active in the community, volunteering as a coach for her children's ball teams and an indispensable teacher and docent for Olbrich Botanical Gardens and Henry Vilas Zoo. She was also a choir member and Catechism teacher at St. Dennis Parish and was a frequent volunteer for Madison schools.

In her free time, she was an avid card player with her husband, Dale, enjoyed many dances with local bands and loved to sing with "The Lemon Sisters" in the Greg Anderson Band. Some of her favorite times were her many vacations with family and friends on the island of Saint Martin.

Most of all, she cherished the time with her 7 grandchildren, selflessly there whenever they needed her and attending their many athletic activities, usually being the loudest to cheer them on from the sidelines. She was also a beloved sister to her siblings who could always count on her for love, support, advice and a shoulder to lean on.

Janine was a warm, compassionate, outgoing woman with a terrific sense of humor. By those who were fortunate enough to know her, she is already missed. She is survived by her sons, Wade (Amy) Finke and Keith (Tina) Finke; 3 sisters, Patricia Jameson, Mary Lynn Korch and Denise Powell; and 4 brothers, Gerard Mick, Douglas Mick, Mark Mick, and Jonathan Mick; 7 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Thomas Mick. A private service is scheduled at St. Dennis Catholic Church.