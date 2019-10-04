Janice S. Schmitt departed this life in the arms of angels on October 3, 2019.

Jan was born to Ruby (Darrow) and James Smart in Mauston, Wisconsin on January 5, 1923.

Jan and Hugh L. Schmitt were married on November 7, 1942. When Hugh returned from serving our country in WW II, Jan began traveling life of an Air Force Pilot's wife. First daughter, Robin, was born in Wiesbaden Germany, 2nd daughter Marielle was born in Wisconsin, Denise was born in Colorado Springs and Jan's youngest daughter BJ was born in California.

In support of her husband's military career, Jan established home for her family in Oklahoma City, Germany, Colorado, England, Nevada, California, France, Ohio, and Korea. Their side excursions included the Holy Land, Switzerland, Lebanon, Australia, Jerusalem, Japan, and most of the United States.

Jan and Hugh retired in 1971 and Janice made a permanent residence for her family in her hometown of Mauston, Wisconsin. Jan and Hugh enjoyed visits from their daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren,and many other friends and relatives.

Jan enjoyed volunteering her time and energy to hospital work, St. Patrick Catholic Church, and many clubs and activities. Janice loved singing in the choir at the many different Catholic Churchesthat she attended during her world travels. Jan was an avid sports woman, to include downhill skiing, bowling,a short stint with golf, and had been known to get on a horse more than once. She loved beautiful things and made many things beautiful.

Janice was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 70 years, Hugh Schmitt; her brothers: Jimmy, Gene, and Bob; and sisters: Helen, Anita and Eleanor; her beloved first great grandson Christopher Marshall Walters; her best friend, Lynn Schmitt; and her dear second cousin, Jill Nichols.

Janice is survived by her four daughters, grandsons Rob and Dylan, great granddaughter Lexi and nephews, nieces, and dear friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, where friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.

Please join the family for fellowship luncheon in Reardon Hall after Mass and interment.

The family requests that memorials be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Mauston.