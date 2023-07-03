Janice M. Burris

Janice M. Burris, age 69 of Shullsburg, WI passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Lafayette Manor in Darlington, Wisconsin. She was born on September 26, 1953,the daughter of Everett and Vivian (Raisbeck) Vickerman. Janice grew up in Benton, Wisconsin, where she graduated from Benton High School in 1971 and later went to get her degree in Cosmetology from Capri College in Dubuque, IA. Her career path led her to the Wheel In restaurant in Shullsburg, where she served as a dedicated waitress for many years. There, she created countless memories and formed lasting friendships, her infectious laughter and famous one-liners always leaving a smile on the faces of those she served.

In her free time, Janice was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers. She also enjoyed bowling and shopping. Above all, Janice was devoted to her family. She cherished the time she spent with her loved ones, always ensuring they knew how deeply they were loved and treasured.

