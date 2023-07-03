Janice M. Burris, age 69 of Shullsburg, WI passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Lafayette Manor in Darlington, Wisconsin. She was born on September 26, 1953,the daughter of Everett and Vivian (Raisbeck) Vickerman. Janice grew up in Benton, Wisconsin, where she graduated from Benton High School in 1971 and later went to get her degree in Cosmetology from Capri College in Dubuque, IA. Her career path led her to the Wheel In restaurant in Shullsburg, where she served as a dedicated waitress for many years. There, she created countless memories and formed lasting friendships, her infectious laughter and famous one-liners always leaving a smile on the faces of those she served.
In her free time, Janice was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers. She also enjoyed bowling and shopping. Above all, Janice was devoted to her family. She cherished the time she spent with her loved ones, always ensuring they knew how deeply they were loved and treasured.
Janice is survived by her two children, James "Jim" (Rhonda) Pahnke of Darlington, WI, and Janelle (Jeremy) Pahnke-Flood of Peoria, AZ.; her grandchildren: Tyler, Conner, Abigail, Zack, Brianna, Marta, and McKenna, and great-grandchildren: Carson, Ryleigh, Easton, Lennox, and Elara. She also leaves behind her two brothers, Ron (Nancy) Vickerman and Bob (Karry) Vickerman, and her sister, Sandra Harker. She was preceded in death by her parents, the father of her children, Ed Pahnke, her brother-in-law, Mark Harker, and her grandson, Adler.
Janice had a knack for storytelling, and her witty one-liners were a source of joy for all who knew her. Her laughter was infectious, and her presence brought light into every room she entered. Her love for her family was profound, and she made it a point to ensure they knew how much they meant to her. Her loss will be deeply felt by all who were fortunate to know and love her.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 3:00 P.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg) with Fr. Peter Lee of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church officiating. A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 5, 2023 from 1:00 P.M. until 2:45 P.M. at Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg. A private family burial will be held at Little Red Church Cemetery in Benton on Friday, July 7, 2023. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Janice’s name.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Lafayette Manor who cared for Janice and shared several stories that brought the family pure joy and the staff at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County who always took exceptional care of Janice.
