Janice Klingaman, age 87, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Phoenix, AZ, after battling serious health issues for many years. She was born on July 23, 1935, in Richland County, Wisconsin. She was the oldest of 4 siblings born to Arlo and Nellie Walther. She was raised on a dairy farm just west of Boaz, Wisconsin. She graduated from Richland Center High School in 1953. She was married on April 9, 1955, to Alton “Gene” Klingaman and shortly after that, they moved to Northwest Indiana where Gene worked in the steel mill for 41 years. They raised 5 children. After Gene retired, they moved to Eagle River, Wisconsin and enjoyed their lake home. Janice was a great cook and loved her flowers. Her door was always open and the coffee on. She used to say, “to have good friends, you had to be a good friend”, which there was no doubt. She was also a great mother, grandmother and aunt. She will be missed by all.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws Ernest and Ethel Klingaman, her husband of 59 years, Gene, her son David of Oklahoma, her sister Shirley and brother Jerry of Wisconsin and brother Mac of Florida.
Leaving behind to mourn her are her sons, Dale of Indiana, Karry (and wife Juanita) of Arizona, Todd (and wife Sue) of Michigan and daughter Janell (and husband Frank Gundaker) of Florida. Also, 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and so many longtime friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel at 10:00 AM with burial to follow in the Woodstock Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available at the Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service website. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM and again on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at 10:00 AM. The family suggests memorials in Janice’s name be directed to St. Jude’s or Make a Wish Foundation. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
