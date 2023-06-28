Janice Klingaman

Janice Klingaman, age 87, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Phoenix, AZ, after battling serious health issues for many years. She was born on July 23, 1935, in Richland County, Wisconsin. She was the oldest of 4 siblings born to Arlo and Nellie Walther. She was raised on a dairy farm just west of Boaz, Wisconsin. She graduated from Richland Center High School in 1953. She was married on April 9, 1955, to Alton “Gene” Klingaman and shortly after that, they moved to Northwest Indiana where Gene worked in the steel mill for 41 years. They raised 5 children. After Gene retired, they moved to Eagle River, Wisconsin and enjoyed their lake home. Janice was a great cook and loved her flowers. Her door was always open and the coffee on. She used to say, “to have good friends, you had to be a good friend”, which there was no doubt. She was also a great mother, grandmother and aunt. She will be missed by all.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws Ernest and Ethel Klingaman, her husband of 59 years, Gene, her son David of Oklahoma, her sister Shirley and brother Jerry of Wisconsin and brother Mac of Florida.

Tags