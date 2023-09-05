Dodgeville - Janice K. Boley, age 75, of Dodgeville, WI, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at UW-Madison Hospital after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. Janice was born to Wayne and Mary (Cavanaugh) Johnson on February 28, 1948, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Dodgeville, WI. Janice was raised in Fayette Township in Lafayette County, WI until 1967 when her family moved to rural Hollandale, WI, where they farmed until moving into the village of Hollandale. She graduated from Darlington High School in 1966.
Janice had done babysitting throughout most of her life, starting during her teen years. This became a future career for Janice as she babysat a multitude of children in her home while raising her own children. She especially loved taking care of her grandchildren. She loved having her coffee in the morning, baking and making puzzles. She loved to sew: bridesmaid dresses, curtains, doll clothing, and she would make alterations and clothing repairs as well. Dancing was a joy for Janice; that is how she and Ron first met, at Club 18 in Mt. Horeb. Janice and Ron spent about 18 years teaching dance classes together. She loved to go polka dancing with friends and family members whenever possible, including a trip to dance in St. Louis and Branson, MO, with her daughter, Amy. Janice loved getting together with family and friends to play cards. So many wonderful friendships formed due to caring for so many children, dancing, and card playing.
Janice is survived by her husband, Ron Boley of Dodgeville, WI, her son Jason (Jackie) Boley of Dodgeville, and her daughters Michelle (Trent) Venneman of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Amy (Jay) Dettman of Dodgeville; one brother Keith (Kay) Johnson of Hollandale; two sisters: Jean (Vern) Sauer of Hollandale, WI, and Shirley Johnson of Blanchardville, WI; her 8 grandchildren: Brayden, Nic, and Kinsey Boley; Anika, Mikala, and Alyssa Venneman; Grant and Emma Dettman; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister: Barb (Dean) Hendrickson; two brothers: Steven Johnson and Sheldon Johnson both from Argyle, WI; and a special cousin: Jackie Cavanaugh Polite.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 305 E. Walnut St., Dodgeville. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville and from 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. on Saturday at the church.