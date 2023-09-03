Janice "Jan" Zahn

Janice J. Zahn, age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Home Again in Columbus. She was born on December 30, 1937, in Poynette, WI daughter of Donovan and Elizabeth (Caldwell) Wilson. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1955. On July 19, 1958, she was united in marriage to Edward J. Zahn in Beaver Dam.

Jan and Ed raised three children. She worked for several years in the Columbus School District and then for many years at the Beck & Becker Dental Clinic. Jan’s friendly personality and welcoming ways helped make people feel at ease. She continued interacting with the people of Columbus by working at Sharrow Drugs in later years. She made many lasting friendships and enjoyed spending time with all the people she met.