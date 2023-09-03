Janice "Jan" Zahn

Janice J. Zahn, age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Home Again in Columbus. She was born on December 30, 1937, in Poynette, WI daughter of Donovan and Elizabeth (Caldwell) Wilson. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1955. On July 19, 1958, she was united in marriage to Edward J. Zahn in Beaver Dam.
Jan and Ed raised three children. She worked for several years in the Columbus School District and then for many years at the Beck & Becker Dental Clinic. Jan’s friendly personality and welcoming ways helped make people feel at ease. She continued interacting with the people of Columbus by working at Sharrow Drugs in later years. She made many lasting friendships and enjoyed spending time with all the people she met.
Jan loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her passions included music, reading, volunteering, traveling and helping others. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend, who will be missed by all who knew her. Janice is survived by two sons, Bruce (Suzanne) of Columbus and Jay (Mary) of Gurnee, IL; six grandchildren, Austin, Alexander, Andrew, Adam, Bradley and Brittany, sister-in-law Sharon Wilson of California, nieces Michelle and Jennifer and nephew Matthew of California. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, her parents, her daughter Mary Beth, and her brother Robert Wilson.
A funeral service for Jan will be held at 2:00 P.M. with visitation starting at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church, Columbus. Rev. Sandra Schieble will officiate.
A special thank you to the caring staff at Home Again and Generations Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Jan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Prairie Ridge Health Hospital, Faith Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.